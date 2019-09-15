CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is in the hospital Saturday night after a shooting on the city's north side.

It happened just before 2:00 p.m. on North Omaha Drive close to Leopard Street.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline, thankfully he does not have life-threatening injuries.

CCPD is still searching for the suspect.

