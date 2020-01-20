CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are looking for three men involved in a home invasion that left one man seriously injured Monday morning. The 45 year old homeowner says he was sleeping when the men kicked down his door just before 2:00 a.m. The men then entered the bedroom, demanded cash and proceeded to beat him with a bat before stabbing him.

The victim managed to escape by jumping out the front window of the home and running to the Stripes at Staples and Doddridge to call 911. He was treated for his injuries at Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital.

Detectives have not released a description of the home invaders. Neighbors are being asked to look through their home surveillance. Call police at 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could help.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: