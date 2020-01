CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Corpus Christi Police Department a man hit another man running him over with his car n the parking lot of a convenience store on Weber and Holly Road.

The incident happened when the suspect tried to leave after getting into an argument before 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the driver that hit the man flee the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

