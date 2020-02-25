CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, emergency crews responded to an area near the Ortiz Center for a man who reportedly jumped from the Harbor Bridge

Witnesses said it happened just before 1 p.m.

They said the man didn't make it all the way to the top of the bridge and wasn't over the water when he went over the rail then jumped to his death.

The incident is under investigation.

If you or someone you know is exhibiting signs of suicide, you should know that help is available 24-hours a day at The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 and you can speak with a counselor today.

