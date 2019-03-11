CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marvin Martin has lived along the Nueces River for a long time. He calls himself a 'country boy' who just wants to be in nature. So, he built a home in the 80's off of County Road 73, where he raised his family, until they were all old enough to move out.

On October 29th, the walls that held fond memories were damaged by a house fire. Martin said he woke up in the middle of the night and felt hot.

"The next thing I know was I was getting burnt," he said.

Martin said he realized there was a fire next to his bed, so he acted fast.

"Pain it hit me first you know, it woke me up and then when I seen the fire, it just instantly, I mean, I didn't think about grabbing valuables or anything like that you know first thing was get this fire out you know somehow," he said.

After many attempts to put out the flames, Martin decided he had to get out, with his dogs in tow.

"Like my body was on fire you know and I mean it was just real intense and that's when I decided I had to get out I couldn't fight it no more," he said.

Martin escaped as the flames engulfed the inside of his home, and eventually, firefighters put it out. Soon after, a fire investigator approached Martin.

"He asked me what was right next to your bed and I told him my laptop and he said, 'well that's where the fire came from that's where it started it was right next to your bed,'" Martin said.

While it's not confirmed that the laptop or its charger started the fire, what Martin does know, is God was watching over him that night. As he explored what was left of his living room, he made a shocking discovery.

"Everything around that picture is burnt but the tapestry of Jesus is untouched, God was with me you know it's not the first time he's saved me and I'm sure it won't be the last," he said.

A GoFundMe has been started for Marvin Martin, you can help him here.

