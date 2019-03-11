CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A man’s body was found at an oil well site in Chambers County Saturday.

The body was found by an oilfield worker just off Fairview Road south of Stowell.

Deputies have not been able to identify the man but said he is Caucasian and appears to be in his early 30s. He was wearing shorts and tennis shoes.

The cause of death is pending.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 281-842-5521.

