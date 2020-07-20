Corpus Christi man talks challenges of mask requirement

Altamarino said, like many others with disabilities around the community, it's difficult for him to shop with the mask ordinance in effect.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man said, like many other people, he has concerns with wearing a face mask because of his health conditions.

"I got health issues," Jose Altamarino said. "I can't wear a mask."

Altamarino said, like many others with disabilities around the community, it's difficult for him to shop with the mask ordinance in effect.

"It's not like I don't want to wear a mask," he said. "If I could, I'd be glad to but I know better."

Altamarino understands why the masks are important and how not wearing one can be worrisome to other customers but it's still hard for him.

"Next thing I know, I pass out in there and no one wants to help me because no one wants to touch you because of the corona pandemic," he said.

Health officials said the mask requirement can pose its challenges to those with severe health conditions like claustrophobia.

"They can have a lot of challenges anytime they wear a mask," Doctor Salim Surani said.

"They get really panicky and anxious. Sometimes their doctors can give them medications to calm them down,n but on the other hand, if you have those conditions, you need to avoid going out."

He said there also aren't many other conditions that would make it difficult to wear a mask.

"95 percent of people who say they cant wear a mask, actually there's not many medical conditions which prevent them from wearing face shield, cloth covering or small very simple surgical mask," he said.

Doctor Surani said the masks are new and can be uncomfortable for people but suggests incorporating it slowly at home while sitting down.

"The only way we can curtail the infection is when everyone respects each other and tries to follow it, and if for some reason you feel you cannot, then you need to be trying to minimize your interaction and try to be at home until we tackle this epidemic," Doctor Surani said.

Doctor Surani said for anyone who has a severe medical condition and can't wear the mask, it's important for them to try and stay home and take advantage of other accommodations like curbside pickup and food deliveries. Not doing so is not only dangerous for their health but for those around them.

