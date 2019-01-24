CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Generous residents gathered at the Corpus Christi Yacht Club to honor of tiniest patients in need -- babies.

The March of Dimes held a kickoff party Wednesday for the 2019 March for Babies event.

The March for Babies is an event that invites thousands of people taking part in a downtown walk all to make sure babies have a healthy start. All the money raised goes toward expectant mother care in the Coastal Bend.

"With the funds raised from this campaign, we can further our research, education, advocacy, and programs locally in Corpus Christi," Senior Development Manager Emily Campbell said.

Kiii News Anchor Kristin Diaz will be an emcee at the event, which takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at McCaughn Park

2019 March for Babies event will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at McCaughan Park, located at 4002 South Shoreline Boulevard.