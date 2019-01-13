CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you think of Ennis Joslin road on the south side of Corpus Christi, you usually think of just a busy street.

But on Saturday, one group marched and blessed the road because it's considered sacred ground.

The South Texas Alliance of Indigenous People (STAIP) held their annual walk to bless Ennis Joslin road.

The march ended at Hans and Pat Suter park, followed by a blessing.

The blessing is meant to honor and remember those who passed away on the burial site and to also raise awareness of why it's so sacred.

The organization holds this march every year in hopes their voices will be heard.

"It's a spiritual thing," common man and STAIP member Larry Running Turtle Salazar said. "It's a promise I made to the spiritual people that we would do this until they bring our bones back to their sites. It's just a thing I decided to do."

Members of STAIP said the remains found on Ennis Joslin remain collected by archaeologists, but should remain on the burial ground because taking them violates their human rights.

Members said they originally had plans for a monument to be built to commemorate those lives lost, but that has now been put on hold because the sculptor passed away.

