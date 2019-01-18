CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 84th annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show continued Thursday with students showcasing their market steers hoping to have the biggest one win.

Two high school students shared what they've learned by raising cattle despite winning or losing.

"They're just like people. They eat as we do. They need to be treated with kindness like we do," junior Lizzette Del Angel said.

Cattle require much attention when it comes to showing them at the livestock show.

"They get stubborn, and you can't pull them that much because they're three times your weight," Del Angel said.

"It was pretty difficult, but she's been doing much better," freshman Greg Soliz said.

Del Angel is no stranger to livestock show. She started showing animals years ago in third grade.

"I started with rabbits, went to pigs, so it's just a rollercoaster everywhere, but I've learned a lot," Del Angel said.

Unlike Del Angel, Soliz is a newcomer to the Livestock Show, and he has been raised on the farm.

"I've been around cows, my whole life at my ranch. I love it; it's been fun even though we haven't done any-much yet it's been fun," Soliz said.

According to Soliz and Del Angel, although cattle may be the hardest animal to show the difficulties are worth the rush when they go before the judges.

"My heart pumping and it's just exciting," Soliz said.

Like many of Del Angel peers, days at the Stockshow are numbered.

According to Del Angel, it's a bittersweet feeling with years worth of memories

"Kinda sad I don't' really want it to end, I've grown up with it, so it's kinda sad to see my last couple of years," Del Angel

For the details of the Livestock Show view below.