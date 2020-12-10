Mask or face shield: Which is more effective?

Can masks be replaced with a face shield? Here’s what Health Director Annette Rodriguez says about the two.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mask requirements are still in effect across the state under Governor Greg Abbott's mask order. There's one question being asked now is can masks be replaced with a shield instead.

Governor Abbott's order states “face covering should be worn over the nose and mouth.”

Annette Rodriguez with the health district says although face shields provide a barrier for people touching their face there isn't enough data to prove they provide better protection from germs.

“A mask is better it also goes under your chin, so it completely protects you from spewing on others or from breathing in anything that you don’t want to be breathing in, especially germs from other people.” said Rodriguez