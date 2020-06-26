Mask ordinance: Here’s what it means for residents in the community.

Lieutenant Michael Pena with CCPD says his department is not responsible for enforcing the wearing of masks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With state regulations changing on a day by day basis in response to the spike in positive cases in the last few weeks local officials have been working to clarify what those regulations mean to us as members of the community



Lieutenant Michael Pena with the Corpus Christi Police Department spoke with 3News today.

Lieutenant Pena said that while his department is not responsible for enforcing the wearing of masks or other social distancing mandates, police officers will be clarifying requirements to citizens in public situations.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales says the health department has the authority to shut down businesses that violate the state's orders for social distancing and operation.

While there are no civil or criminal penalties to residents who don't comply with the mask order, she hopes that residents will use common sense when they are in public.

“If there is a missing factor it's personal responsibility, and no judge can order that, it's up to all of us to create our own sense of worth, and value, and care for our fellow man.”