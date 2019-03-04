HOUSTON — Few things are more Texan than Dr. Pepper and Whataburger, and the state’s unofficial favorite restaurant chain is taking Texans’ love for both to the next level.

Whataburger has introduced a Dr. Pepper shake available for a limited time. Fans posted to social media photos of signs advertising the shake at some locations. Dr. Pepper responded to one tweet with, "A match made in heaven."

Some were quick to speculate this offer was an April Fool’s Day joke, but Whataburger responded to customers on Twitter confirming the Dr. Pepper shake is the real deal.

There’s no word on how long the shake will be around, so grab one while you can!

