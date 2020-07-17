Mathis Economic Development Corporation set to receive federal funds to build a community clinic

MATHIS, Texas — Friday, July 17 Congressman Filemon Vela announced the Mathis Economic Development Corporation will be receiving a $391,000 loan and a $50,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Program (USDA).
The funds will be used to convert an old church building into a community clinic. Funds will also be used to purchase diagnostic medical equipment.
“Currently, residents of Mathis have to travel twenty miles to visit a physician and thirty miles to get to the closest hospital,” said Congressman Vela. “I am pleased USDA has awarded the city with the necessary funding to help provide a community health care center for all residents of San Patricio County. This renovation comes at a time when accessibility to affordable health care is critical, and I look forward to supporting the efforts of Mathis EDC leadership every step of the way.”
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Not all counties have health departments. Who will decide whether students return to school in counties without a local health authority?
- Dating in the age of the coronavirus pandemic: Get to know the other person’s day-to-day habits, health
- More than 100 medical personnel have arrived to local hospitals this week
- Sheriff Hooper: 87 inmates now cleared of the coronavirus, some jail employees refuse testing