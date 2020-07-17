Mathis Economic Development Corporation set to receive federal funds to build a community clinic

The funds will be used to convert an old church building into a community clinic. Funds will also be used to purchase diagnostic medical equipment.

“Currently, residents of Mathis have to travel twenty miles to visit a physician and thirty miles to get to the closest hospital,” said Congressman Vela. “I am pleased USDA has awarded the city with the necessary funding to help provide a community health care center for all residents of San Patricio County. This renovation comes at a time when accessibility to affordable health care is critical, and I look forward to supporting the efforts of Mathis EDC leadership every step of the way.”