We have an update to breaking news we first brought you during First Edition -- A 41-year-old man has been arrested after a chase that started around midnight in Corpus Christi and ended before 7am near Mathis.

Corpus Christi Police officers were called out to Ballard Tree in Calallen for a domestic violence call overnight. When they arrived, police say Kevin Dunn allegedly pulled an AR-15 rifle and pointed it at the officer. The suspect then drove off, leading to a 100 mile an hour chase, according to police.

Police called off the chase because of the dangerous speeds. State troopers and Mathis Police were called out along with a helicopter from the Valley to help locate Dunn.

Hours later, his vehicle was located on County Road 6-66 and Dunn was seen walking along the railroad tracks.

The 41-year-old was arrested without incident.

Dunn faces a charge of aggravated assault against a police officer and evading arrest.

Mathis ISD delayed classed until 10am this morning in response to the chase ending near Mathis Junior High.