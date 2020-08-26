Mathis resident charged with trafficking fentanyl

Tyral Glenn Turner is a former Texas top 10 fugitive and alleged member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 34-year-old Mathis Resident Tyral Glenn Turner is being charged with “one count of possession with intent to distribute over 350 grams of fentanyl and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.” Turner has been in state custody on related charges.

According to the Department of Justice, Turner is a former Texas top 10 fugitive and alleged member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas.

Authorities arrested Turner on June 26 “as part of Operation Triple Beam, a collaboration of federal, state and local authorities targeting alleged violent gang members in the gulf coast region.”

According to the Department of Justice when Turner was arrested “law enforcement allegedly seized over 350 grams of fentanyl packaged for distribution.”

The charges further allege that Turner also had a loaded 9 mm glock model 19 in his possession. Turner is a convicted felon; therefore, he is prohibited by federal law of possessing a firearm or ammunition.