MATHIS, Texas — In Mathis, police are asking for the public's help finding a vehicle that may be involved in a felony case.

MPD posted a picture on their Facebook page of a truck they said is a vehicle of interest in an attempted capitol murder that happened near the 1100 block of South Hammond on January 10th.

No other details were released but anyone who may recognize the truck is asked to call The Mathis Police Department at 361-547-2113.