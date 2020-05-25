MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said it has received reports regarding concerns of possible human trafficking, stemming from social media.

The department said Instagram and Facebook profiles with men describing themselves as "sugar daddies" are seeking women to talk to, in exchange for a certain amount of money per week.

Although there is zero indication this has anything to do with human trafficking or exploitation, while investigating, the department found it is a financial scam. This is a scam attempt where the "sugar daddy" asks for banking information to deposit money.

"As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we know this has increased financial vulnerabilities for citizens, and could make them vulnerable to becoming a fraud victim," the sheriff's office said. "Please make sure to let your loved ones know about this, in order to prevent them from falling victim to both online sexual exploitation, but also the financial exploitation."