Medical community gathers virtually to honor Dr. Antonio Guzman who died from the coronavirus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today the medical community joined virtually to honor a beloved doctor who died from coronavirus complications.

A Crystal City native -- Dr. Antonio Guzman -- was the Director of the Corpus Christi Medical Center's Internal Medicine Residency Program. During his 21 years in practice, he helped train new doctors and nurses.

To honor his service, a memorial was held this afternoon at Doctor’s Regional Hospital. Friends, colleagues and family watched online.

“We will eternally be missing him, but his legacy will always live on through each one of the residents he trained and that have come in contact with him," a friend said. "From so many people, from all types walks of life that Dr. Guzman has forever been somebody that we can always regard as our best friend.”

During an interview with M.D. Monthly in 2017, Dr. Guzman said he wanted to encourage and help elevate residents in being the best doctors they can be.