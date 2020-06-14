JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Jim Wells County and the City of Alice emergency management office issued a travel advisory to the Houston and Galveston area.

3News Ashley Gonzalez spoke with Dr. Salim Surani and shares how the coastal bend may not be concerned enough when they should be.

Earlier this week, Texas saw record numbers in hospitalizations. with the uptick in cases of COVID-19, Harris County created a 'threat level system." what does this mean, locally?

Jim Wells County Judge Juan Rodriguez and City of Alice Mayor Jolene Vanover issued a travel advisory to the Houston and Galveston area.

Mayor Jolene Vanover said in a Facebook post:

"Any resident of our community or visitor from this area is strongly encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days and strongly encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 from 5 to 7 days on return."

Dr. Salim Surani says as a community it is too early to let our guard down.

"We are going into place and acting irresponsible and when you do that, the virus is still there, and it gets a chance to create a second wave" Said Dr. Surani.

Dr. Surani says COVID-19 is different from other deadly diseases and in this case, we can be in control. to get that control we must practice social distancing, wearing a mask and respect the dangers.

"Whether you get asthma, or cop or heart disease or COVID they all can be dangerous, and it can take your life so that is something that's just like fire. You don't want to play with fire. One of the things is that this is something which is preventable. This is something that can be avoided."

Jim Wells County and the City of Alice have not yet released how long the advisory will be in affect.

