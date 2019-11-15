CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Medical Society Alliance invites everyone for a discussion on addiction, prevention, treatment, and recovery.

"Addiction...No One Is Immune" is the focus of the free event which is held at two different locations and two convenient times on Thursday, November 22.

The location of the first discussion will be held at Veterans Memorial High School in the auditorium, starting at 10 a.m. Veterans Memorial HS is located at 3750 Cimmaron Blvd.

The second location of the event will be held at Church Unlimited. The second discussion held in the auditorium located at 402 Rodd Field Rd. will begin at 7 p.m.

Dr. Zehra Surani and Amanda Cutbirth with the Nueces County Medical Society Alliance joined John-Thomas Kobos in the KIII Studios this morning to discuss the opioid crisis here in the Nueces County.

"Our county is three times more prevalent to opioid overdose than other counties in the state of Texas", Dr. Serani said.

Surani says these statistics are associated with social, emotional, behavioral, and family dynamics.

"We just can't focus on opioids, we focus on addiction. That was our theme, because no one is immune", said Amanda Cutbirth.

Both Dr. Surani and Cutbirth say that the Nueces County Medical Society Alliance is trying to take the stigma off of addiction, so the terminology "substance abuse disorder" has been introduced.

Amanda Cutbirth adds that this event is for anyone battling addiction or just wanting information on substance abuse. New parents often attend the discussion to gain insights and information about keeping their child safe in the future. Many parents with troubled teens also attend the discussion because they don't know where to turn.

Carlos Truan, Mark Kinzly, and Susan Hoemke are the key guest speakers for the free event. There will also be a panel of experts to address any concerns or answer any questions that the community may have.

For more information on Addiction...No One Is Immune, contact Amanda Cutbirth at (361) 834-6726 or email her at amandacutbirth@aol.com

