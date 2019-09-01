According to her teachers, Skylar Saenz loves to participate in charities such as canned food drives and "Pennies for Patients". She is an "A" honor roll student which started in first grade. She is also a "Rising" STAAR.

Home Cunningham Middle School

She is the president of the student council, a two-year member of the National Junior honor society as well president of the A.V.I.D., or Advance via Individual Determination, club.

Skylar also participates in the Trendsetters club which dedicates itself to mentoring students at Garcia elementary.