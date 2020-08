Gabe Rivas III was admitted to a local hospital after testing positive earlier this month.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A regent of the Del Mar College Board is currently in the ICU after contracting the coronavirus.

Gabe Rivas III has been working with DMC since 2007. Rivas was admitted to a local hospital after testing positive earlier this month.

According a Facebook post from the Nueces County Democratic Party, Rivas is said to be in critical condition.