Members of AFT and Alice Upshaw-Hakins host Independence Day book giveaway

100 books were passed out to celebrate Black heritage legends and landmark events.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi teachers and the first black woman to win an election to the Corpus Christi ISD School Board spent the morning passing out Black Heritage books to young students.

Members of the Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers and Board Member Alice Upshaw-Hakins hosted the Independence Day giveaway of 100 books celebrating black heritage legends and landmark events.



The giveaway was held at the Bethune Day Care Center on Kinney Street near City Hall.



Since 1992, the organization has distributed more than 185 million books.

The kids were also given new book bags from Herman and Herman Law Firm.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.