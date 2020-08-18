Memorial Middle School closing for 72 hours after individual receives positive diagnosis for COVID-19

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville ISD reported that an individual in attendance at Memorial Middle School received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19.
According to the district the individual is asymptomatic.
The school's principal and nurse are working to contact those who may have come into close contact with the individual while at the school Tuesday morning.
The school will be closed for 72 hours to be thoroughly sanitized. All employees at the middle school will be working remotely while the building is being sanitized.