Men's Health Month emphasizes the importance of regular checkups

Men are less likely to see a physician for regular screenings compared to women.

Only three out of five men get annual physicals according to the latest Cleveland study. It also stated only 40 percent go to the doctor when something seems serious.

"Men don't really like to go to the doctor," said Kim Onufrak with the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, men are 24 percent less likely than women to have annual physicals.

"They're getting later care, you know by the time they come in and they get seen their diabetes may already be out of control, their high blood pressure is already already out of control," said Onufrak.

Mentally and physically, studies show men are not proactive in prioritizing their basic health needs.

"They're busy working and they're taking care of the family and so their health is not their primary concern," said Onufrak.

The statistics add up. Onufrak said most of the leading diseases in men's deaths are preventable.

"Live healthier by eating healthier, you know, you can exercise together as a family, the meals that you make, it goes down if your kids see that you're eating healthy, and you're living healthy, and you're following up with your doctor and following your doctor's advice, that'll pass down," said Onufrak.