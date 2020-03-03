CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are many reasons why people might have limited access to health care, especially when it comes to mental health issues.

Dr. John Lusins with Bayview Behavior Health says, “It's widely known and published that there is more and more difficulty in accessing mental health professionals and therapists, our lives are more busy and there is a shortage of psychiatrist and difficult times to get in to see a psychologist”

Thanks to technology, there are more options for care becoming readily available. Now people can access programs and platforms for therapy and other health care services, right from their phones



“The best uses we've seen right now are initial consultation,” Dr, Lusins continues, ”[when] someone is in crisis and they can't come to a center like Bayview, they can be seen via TeleMED on their phone.”



When used in conjunction with other types of care and treatments, mental health care apps can be a valuable resource for people in need.



“I've also seen a lot of engagement in people who aren't able to get out of the house, geriatric patients that aren't able to come over and see a therapist, so they use a therapy app”



Dr Lusins says these apps are also a good option for people to monitor their progress after treatment or hospitalization.

“Not everybody can get that time away, so there can be checkups via phone after that. ‘Are you okay?’ ‘How's your medication?’ ‘Any difficulties we can help you with?’ During that time, [the apps] can save lives”