CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some people may have already returned or exchanged their gifts at the mall or shops over past two days, but others decided to hit up a local brewery for a belated Christmas party to get the job done.

Nueces Brewing Company hosted their first ever 'Mer-re-giftmas' Friday night; something they said they want to make a new tradition.

Fellow beer enthusiasts were invited to come and exchange some of their Christmas gifts like plates and wine glasses.

One customer who played was from out-of-state, but in town for work, and said he wanted to get in on the fun.

"I mean if you can bring down people who live in Alaska and out-of-state and everyone kind of gathers around local brewing, isn't that what the holidays are all about?" asked Brandon Roberts. "It's about getting together, enjoying a newfound family."

