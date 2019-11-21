MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department is on scene of an explosion located on Farm-to-Market 307 just east of Fairgrounds.

According to the City of Midland, an Engine 3 fire truck was set up for a fire attack on a hot oiler when the oiler had a hose rupture. This caused fuel to roll on the ground towards Engine 3.

It was a dynamic moving fire, which forced the crew to move away from the area without the truck. The fire continued to move towards the truck and caught it on fire, as well as four to five fracking tanks.

The fire crews are working on a plan of attack and will continue when it is safe to put it out with water.

"Stay out of the immediate area until further notice," is the message City of Midland issued using their alert system.

No firefighters have been injured at this time, but one person has been taken to Midland Memorial in critical condition.

Fairgrounds Rd is closed up to FM 1379, but if possible avoid the area altogether.

RELATED: Going to 'war': BTS members can't get out of South Korean military service

RELATED: Here's how pedophiles trick your kids through video games