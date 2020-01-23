CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was Military Recognition night at the Islander's Basketball Game on Wednesday.

Active and retired military members were honored for their service during the game. The U.S.O. was there to make sure families enjoyed a fun night of basketball.

During one of the timeouts, a military family had a chance to win 1000 dollars by making a half court shot. Unfortunately they didn't make it, but the mother of the family did win 100 dollars by sinking a free throw.

The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi performed during halftime to honor the U.S. Armed Forces.

"We're not entertainers, we come to honor, so to ask us to be here this particular night is very, is gratifying for us because that's our mission, to recognize and honor," Ram Chavez, the Director said.

The Texas A and M Corpus Christi ROTC team also participated in a burpee contest on the court.