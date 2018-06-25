One Corpus Christi man is riding cross country on his motorcycle to help bring awareness to problems veterans in our country face.

Chul Kim Mcquire says before last year he was struggling to find his purpose in life, so he decided to quit his corporate job and just ride his motorcycle, Penny, for miles.

"Last year, I did 12,880 miles," Mcguire said. "I thought that was going to be the ride of my life and when I got back I still felt some emptiness."



To fill that emptiness, Mcguire is back at it, but this time he's doing it for our nation's heroes.



He had family members in the military and many of his riding buddies are also veterans, so it only made sense for Mcguire to set out on his bike.



His trip consists of riding down to Big Bend, going to New Mexico and ending at the Grand Canyon.



Mcguire says this ride will also act as a fundraiser for the Wounded Warrior Project and suicide awareness for people in the military.

If you want to follow Mcguire on his adventure, you can visit his blog on Facebook called "Endless Miles Rider."



Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII