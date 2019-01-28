CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Planning for the "Wings Over South Texas" air spectacle is well underway at NAS-Corpus Christi.

"We look for a chance to give back to the community and this is our biggest chance to do that," air show director Richard Hecke said.

Hecke said people can expect the high flying stunts and displays of patriotism you've come to love like the Blue Angels.

"The Blue Angels have a very strenuous practice," Hecke said. "They are in El Centro doing their warm-ups and practicing for this year's air show circuit."

Backing the Blue Angels is a new group called the A-10s.

"The A10 is a close air support plane for the Air Force," Hecke said. "The demonstration team is known worldwide."

On base mid-April will be the old historic planes, current active duty aircraft, and a meet and greet with pilots.

"One unique thing about this airshow particularly - we fly it all exclusively over water," Hecke said. "So your view is not obstructed by really as thing, so they can come nice and low and fast and you'll be able to see everything."

Food vendors and merchants will also be allowed for the first time ever on base.