Killeen man gets ashes of best friend that he held in replica bullet back from TSA

George Tirado is getting the ashes of his best friend back from the TSA one day after he told his story to 6 News.

Retired Killeen soldier George Tirado told 6 News Wednesday he lost his best friend, twice, after the TSA confiscated his platoon leader’s ashes because they were in a bullet necklace.

On Thursday, Tirado learned he was getting the ashes back.

Tirado said TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein told him the ashes had been found and she wanted his information so she could send a picture of it to him and coordinate its return.

Tirado said he later got an email from a TSA supervisory program analyst that it was going to be sent via UPS for next day shipping.

"Sir, your replica bullet with ashes is enroute via UPS tracking along with a patch with the TSA lga," the email said. "Thank you for your service to our country."

The ashes are those of Sgt. First Class Richard Martin. Tirado said he was his platoon sergeant in Afghanistan and later became a mentor.

The men became friends after leaving the military, with Martin even serving as the best man in Tirado's wedding.

Tirado said Martin had served for 18 years and had seen six combat tours. He struggled with PTSD and Tirado said he committed suicide in 2019.

Tirado said he was going through airport security at LaGuardia Airport in New York on April 23 when the replica bullet was flagged and ultimately confiscated.

Tirado said he told told the officer what the fake bullet contained, showed him a bracelet that also had Martin's name on it, and explained he had been on multiple flights with the necklace and had made sure it would be allowed beforehand. Tirado said the officer called a supervisor and was told he could only put the item in a checked bag.