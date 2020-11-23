USS Lexington makes history with first ever Professional Bull Riding event aboard the ship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first ever Professional Bull Riding event held on board the USS Lexington turned out to be a big success.
The PBR Cowboys for a Cause event raised $250,000 for Operation Homefront and other military charities.
PBR built a bull riding arena on the flight deck and then brought in 300 tons of dirt and steel to make it happen.
When it was all said and done, Team Bad Boy Mowers took the victory by half a point over team Boot Barn.
RELATED: Professional Bull Rider has bag stolen from a Holiday Inn in Corpus Christi a day before the PBR event aboard the USS Lexington