USS Lexington makes history with first ever Professional Bull Riding event aboard the ship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first ever Professional Bull Riding event held on board the USS Lexington turned out to be a big success.

The PBR Cowboys for a Cause event raised $250,000 for Operation Homefront and other military charities.

PBR built a bull riding arena on the flight deck and then brought in 300 tons of dirt and steel to make it happen.