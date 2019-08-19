ROBSTOWN, Texas — A veterans organization in Robstown, Texas, spent some time giving back to area vets and first responders Monday by offering them free haircuts. It's all part of their monthly Haircuts for Heroes event.

Hairstylist Jazmine Rivera said "We know the camaraderie that there is amongst veterans they just are always willing to help each other and this was just my way of giving back."

"We needed this and I thank him for being a brother and helping out all of us brothers" Luis Guerrero - a Vietnam Veteran said. "And being a veteran we are considered different men because we are brothers."

Burn Pits 360 hosts the event every third Monday of the month.

