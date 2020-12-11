Coastal Bend family celebrates patriotism legacy

The Fuentes family says patriotism is the Fuentes way.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Veteran's Day celebrations continued across the Coastal Bend, one local family was recognized for their patriotism legacy.

"I knew I was going to go to the Marines since I was like 14,15,16 years old because my brothers went. I wanted to be just like them," said Enrique Fuentes, the seventh brother in line for the Marines.

It was a legacy that started in 1957.

"I'm glad that I made it back from Vietnam and sometimes I'm still there," said Richard Fuentes, the fourth brother in line for the Marines.

Now, the family has grandkids, nieces and nephews who are adding military pins to the collection.

"I was basically one of the first ones to join and then they all followed," said Ezequiel Fuentes, the third oldest brother.

It became the Fuentes Legacy, as the family calls it.

"We are very proud," said Rudolfo Fuentes, the fifth oldest brother. A total of nine brothers, with eight joining the Marine Corps.

"I told my mom I'll be right back, that's when the recruiter was in downtown. I got on the bus joined the Marine Corps. I came back and gave her the paper," said Ezequiel Fuentes.

Some served during war time, while others served during peace time. Now, as a few of those brothers sat on the porch of the house where they were born and raised, they each agree on one thing: patriotism is the Fuentes way.

"It's people like me and my brothers that stepped up to the plate and we would do it again in a heartbeat," said Rudolfo Fuentes.