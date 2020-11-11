Coastal Bend school districts honor local Veterans

Students and staff at M.L Garza Gonzalez Charter School and Gregory Portland Elementary Schools hosted events honoring local Veterans.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday morning students and staff at M.L. Garza Gonzalez Charter School honored veterans with a special drive thru event.

In the past the school typically holds a program for veterans but due to the pandemic this year, they had to change things up.



The school gave away free breakfast goodies to vets while staying socially distant.

The superintendent says the event was a great way to express their gratitude for everyone's service.

Gregory Portland ISD elementary schools hosted several car parades.

Students and staffs from East cliff', S.F Austin and W.C. Andrews lined up greeting local veterans with signs and flags all to pay tribute to our heroes.