Wreath-laying ceremony at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery canceled

Don't worry! The CBSVC announced via Facebook that all of the wreaths have been laid at the gravesites.
Credit: Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend's weather forecast is expected to bring an overcast with fog and rain on Saturday morning. As a precaution, the scheduled wreath-laying ceremony for tomorrow at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery will now be canceled due to the bad weather. 

But don't worry! The CBSVC announced via Facebook that earlier today all of the wreaths had been laid at the gravesites. The CBSVC posted this picture.

Credit: Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery

