USS Lexington honors Coastal Bend Veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend some other local heroes were also honored for their military service.

The USS Lexington hosted 12 veterans who were selected to receive something called the "quilt of honor". Five more were nominated to receive a quilt of valor.

All the quilt of valor recipients were wounded in combat from Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The recipients included Arnold Leal, Martin Longoria, Skyler Barker, Jesus Trevino, and Raul Cervantes.

The South Texas Quilts of Honor group organized this salute today. From all of us here at 3news thank you for your service.