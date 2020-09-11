Bayfront flags honor heroes, veterans in the community

1,250 American flags will be waving in the breeze along the bayfront from now until Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Everyone has a hero.

It is usually someone we admire or look up to or, in some way, want to be like.

With Veterans Day approaching, we are reminded that some heroes wear uniforms. Others, however, may simply wear a look of compassion, or offer a nod of encouragement at just the right moment.

This week, many of them will be honored, as 1,250 American flags will be waving in the breeze along the bayfront from now until Sunday.

They were put there by members of the Rotary Club of Corpus Christi, in order to recognize those who are important to us.

Wednesday is Veterans Day and for many people, it is a perfect way to honor those who have faithfully served our country.

For others, that significant person may be someone who is special for a different reason: A teacher, a First Responder, a Pastor, Priest or Rabbi.

Alan Wilson is a part of the Rotary Club and spearheads this project each year. He says that getting the flags put up has become a community project. “This year, the City Manager asked me, ‘What has the city done in the past?’ I told him that the Parks and Recreation Department has been very supportive. They look at the flags and keep the areas clean. He said, ‘Well, we want to do something more.’ And so, they are our second largest sponsor this year.”

Wilson says that when it came time for the flags to go up, high school and college students from the area showed up to help.

You can see the flags at Ropes Park, Cole Park and Oleander Point along Ocean Drive. Each carries a recognition tag which includes the name of the individual being honored, and the name of the sponsor.

While all the sponsorships have already been spoken for this year, you can bet that next year will bring new opportunity, and maybe even new flags.

For Wilson, it is a source of pride.

“I am so proud of this community,” he says, “the way it responds to heroes, and patriotism, and the flag. Especially in this year, it seems to me it’s a tremendous message of who our community is.”

On Monday at 5:05 p.m. the Rotary Club of Corpus Christi will host a dedication ceremony that will feature local officials and our state representatives. It may be viewed live on their Facebook page.

Then on Wednesday, Veterans Day, they are encouraging everyone to drive by the flags between 5 and 6 p.m. and honk your horn for your heroes.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.