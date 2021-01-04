Veterans can receive the vaccine at several VA offices in the Coastal Bend

All veterans have to do is stop by any VA clinic and ask for a vaccine.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're a veteran and want a vaccine, you're covered.

Jennifer Wood with the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System said it was only days ago when legislation gave them the 'OK' to expand their services and vaccinate every vet that wants to be vaccinated.

"Corpus Christi over to Laredo, down to McAllen and over the Harlingen," said Wood. "And of course Corpus is one of our largest segments of veteran population in our health care system."

She said all vets have to do is stop by any VA clinic and ask for a vaccine.

"We can vaccinate any veteran regardless of age, comorbidities or even eligibility for VA care," she added. "Those folks can come in and get vaccinated through VA".

Three VA clinics in the area:

CORPUS CHRISTI VA CLINIC

5283 Old Brownsville Road

Corpus Christi, TX 78405-3908

OLD BROWNSVILLE VA CLINIC

5277 Old Brownsville Road

Corpus Christi, TX 78405-3929

SOUTH ENTERPRIZE VA CLINIC

205 South Enterprize Parkway

Corpus Christi, TX 78405-4118

Phone number to call:

1-855-0516

