Duncan Cemetery in Flour Bluff honored with American flags

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Flour Bluff, a group of folks decided to plant some flags in honor of Memorial Day.
They did it at the Duncan Cemetery in the 2400 block of Debra Lane. The group was made up of members of the local VFW 8932, as well as a group of Boy Scouts.
Most people might be surprised to learn that this small cemetery contains at least 70 veterans.
"I am a veteran myself and my dad, he’s no longer with us, and it’s just something I like to do to make sure people remember," Navy Veteran Pat McHale said.
Abel Garcia, the Commander of the VFW in Flour Bluff, said that this first time effort was a good one and he hopes to make it an annual event.
