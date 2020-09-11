Display of patriotism along the Corpus Christi Bayfront

Flags for Heroes has set up hundreds of flags to honor veterans down Ocean Drive.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of flags will line sections of Ocean Drive this week. It's all part of a rotary club project called "Flags for Heroes."

The group sells sponsorships for the flags to community members who want to honor a military man or woman in their life.

"My husband said as we came in, it was so emotional for both of us, and he said 'I'm just so proud of our City of Corpus Christi recognizing and honoring the heroes,' his wife, Trave Mott said.

"We don't get this very often; at least it shows somebody cares," Veteran, Ander Mott said.

Each flag was put out with a $50 contribution. They can be found at Ropes and Cole parks, as well as Oleander Point near Doddridge Street.

The flags will be on display through Veteran's Day and will be taken down next Sunday, November 15.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.