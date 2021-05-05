Financial assistance for veterans or their dependents in the Coastal Bend

The Salvation Army is letting vets know there is help out there, if they find themselves in a difficult financial position.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans in the Coastal Bend are getting a reminder of just how much they're appreciated.

We see them on the streets in Corpus Christi -- the homeless. Many of them are veterans.

There are an estimated 18.2 million veterans in the United States, according to the most recent statistics from the US census. It's estimated that about 11-percent of the adult homeless population in the nation are veterans.

Kristin Woods is the case manager overseeing the SA veteran's program. The program offers money to help pay rent and utilities for veterans, veterans with dependents, and surviving spouses through the SA Rapid Rehousing and Homeless Prevention programs.

"You can be a veteran that just got out the military; you can be a veteran that served in World War II; we're gonna help you as long as you can prove that you are a veteran," Woods said.

To qualify, applicants must not have received assistance after July 1, 2020, from the SA Texas Veterans Commission program.

Woods said there's about $50,000 available right now.

Before the local SA can request the $200,000 grant, it must use the remaining $50,000 in the program.

If you're a veteran in need assistance for rent or utilities, the help is waiting. Call the Salvation Army at: 361-884-9497.

