NAS-Kingsville trainee becomes first Black female TAC Air pilot in the U.S. Navy

KINGSVILLE, Texas — One Navy Pilot is on her way to getting her wings in just a couple of weeks. Lieutenant Junior Grade Madeline Swegle just finished the Tactical Air Strike Aviator course as a part of the Training Squadron 21 at Naval Air Station-Kingsville.

According to the Chief of Naval Air Training, Swegle is the United States Navy's first Black female TAC Air pilot. Swegle will be getting her wings of gold later this month.

