Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi and Corpus Christi Army Depot celebrated opening of Powertrain Transmission Assembly Building

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New developments are bringing prosperity to a major force in the Corpus Christi area. The Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi and the Corpus Christi Army Depot have a lot to celebrate with the opening of the Powertrain Transmission Assembly Building that will provide the Army Depot space for aircraft component maintenance.

The facility features flexible manufacturing space to house component maintenance operations, offices, restrooms, other support spaces, and a central energy plant.

NAS-CC officials say this project is Phase 2 of 7 phases of the expansion, reconfiguration, and relocation of CCAD buildings that are long past their service life.

“CCAD currently operates its component rebuild activities in Building 8, a World War II-era structure that has been expanded over the years. The aged facility presents challenges that impede workflow, including inadequate space for shops and equipment, long travel distances and staging times for parts, and air conditioning inefficiency that increases energy costs” said Capt. Chris Jason, NASCC commanding officer. “This new facility is a major step in assuring the long term viability of the Depot and the sustainability of helicopter operations for the DoD.”

According to officials, the $62.4 million contract was awarded by Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast for the 126,479 square-foot facilities in September 2017 and handled the project until it was completed.

Officials say a total of seven Navy-owned buildings were within the footprint of the CCAD project.

“First of all, our thoughts and prayers are with those who are currently dealing with Hurricane Laura,” said Col. Joseph Parker, commander, Corpus Christi Army Depot. “The facility is a really huge win for the base and the Department of Defense because of what we do here for the Warfighter.”

The new Powertrain Facility will house rotary-wing aircraft component rebuild activities, includes 25 bridge cranes and a medium-voltage duct, and is constructed at a raised level above the 100-year floodplain, according to NAS-officials.

“The team faced many challenges while finishing the project the past few months during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Public Works Officer Cmdr. Eric Hass. “It was a team effort that involved coordination among public works, security, CCAD, and the contractor utilizing non-conventional methods when face-to-face meetings could not take place.”

The construction management team worked diligently during the COVID-19 pandemic to help with the delivery of materials and keep the project moving forward.

“The new facility was phase 2 of 7 total phases and has a design life span of 50 years,” Hass said. “Once all phases are complete, CCAD will see enhanced efficiencies and process flow with these new facilities.”