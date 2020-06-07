New commanding officer takes over at Naval Air Station-Kingsville

Captain Thomas A. Korsmo is the 35th commanding officer of NASK and was last stationed at the Bureau of Naval Personnel in Millington, TN.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — There's new leadership at Naval Air Station Kingsville as after more than four years as base commander, Captain Erik Spitzer turned over command to Captain Thomas A. Korsmo.

During a ceremony on Wednesday, July 2, Commander of the Navy Southeast Region, Rear Admiral Gary Mayes awarded Captain Spitzer with Legion of Merit medal for his work in Kingsville. He was recognized for helping to secure more than $150 million in infrastructure improvements on base. Improvements that included two major aircraft hangers and a ground training building, the construction of several new ammunition bunkers and a new lighting systems for the airfield.

“I was truly blessed to have such an outstanding team. I could not have accomplished anything without their support and hard work,” Spitzer said.

Spitzer's new assignment for the U.S. Navy is taking command at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.

Captain Korsmo is the 35th commanding officer at NAS-Kingsville and previously served as Officer Community Manager for the Bureau of Naval Personnel in Millington, TN.

There was limited attendance at the ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions from the Department of Defense. A few family members and military guests were invited.

The Kingsville community, including the city and Kleberg County, honored Spitzer for his contributions to the area in June.

