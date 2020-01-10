Newest addition to NAS-Kingsville Hall of Heroes

Lunaas earned his Wings of Gold back in 1943 and served in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — There's a new addition to the Hall of Heroes at the Naval Air Station Kingsville. During a ceremony yesterday, the late Lieutenant Commander Peter Lunaas was inducted to the Wall of Heroes.

Lunaas earned his Wings of Gold back in 1943 and served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He was also deployed during the Korean Conflict.

Lunaas returned to Kingsville and retired from the military in 1964, but continued to teach pilots at the Naval Air Station until 1987. He died later that year.