Residents in Premont gathered to recognize and celebrate local veterans with a parade and quilt of honor ceremony.

PREMONT, Texas — On this Independence Day weekend, we reflect on our freedom, honoring the men and women serving and who have served in the united states armed forces. Residents in Premont gathered to recognize and celebrate local veterans with a parade and quilt of honor ceremony.

“We haven’t had a celebration like this to honor our older veterans in our community for more than a year so now we’re taking that opportunity to catch up,” said President of The Premont Veterans Association Ricardo Rubio.

Rubio says celebrations like the one on Saturday are important to honor the heroes who served our country.

“It’s important to show the population of Premont and around our community that we honor our veterans in any way possible and the quilts of honor are to honor veterans that are still alive and we want to support them in any way possible,” said Rubio.

Veterans were presented with a quilt of honor, thanking them for their service

“All the information of the Veteran, where he was, when he was and the years he was there and the person who made the quilt,” said Kleberg County Precinct Three Commissioner Jerry Martinez.

Martinez has presented over 300 quilts of honor and he says it’s always special.

“Every Veteran has to be acknowledged and honored,” said Martinez.

Both Rubio and Martinez share a message of thanks to all the veterans who call the Coastal Bend home

“I wanna say Thank you for what they did, their service and sacrifice,” said Martinez.

“Because of their tenacity we wanna honor them for their sacrifices they gave us during that time period,” said Rubio.

