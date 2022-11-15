No veteran left behind: Public invited to attend unaccompanied burial of James Dale Pridgen

Vietnam War veteran James Dale Pridgen served from June 7, 1961 to June 4, 1966.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community is invited to attend the unaccompanied military burial of U.S. Air Force Veteran James Dale Pridgen Tuesday morning at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

A2C James Dale Pridgen served from June 7, 1961 to June 4, 1966 during the Vietnam Era.

The Nueces County Veterans Services and the Veterans Cemetery honor guard will attend the event to lay Pridgen to rest with full military honors.

Military services will begin at 11 a.m. sharp.

The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the local community and fellow veterans service organizations to ensure that no veteran is ever left behind.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.